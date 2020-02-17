Republican tax cuts, minus Evers' school aid, advanced by budget committee

An amendment lawmakers approved Monday would tie the provision to the farmland preservation credit, a classification that would allow filers to claim both credits.

Both bills and the amendment passed along unanimous, 14-0 votes.

Lawmakers also acted to modify two bills Evers is pushing for: a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the state's ag agency, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation’s milk supply by 2024; and another to require that agency to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants, which carries a $600,000 annual price tag.

The amendment to the dairy exports bill would put $5 million toward expanding dairy exports rather than the $1 million in Evers’ plan, and create an export agriculture program at the state’s job agency as well as one new position to coordinate between it and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It passed 10-4 along party lines, while the bill cleared the committee 14-0.

The other bill's amendment would define small processing plants as facilities that produce no more than 50 million pounds of product each year. Both it and the bill passed 14-0.

