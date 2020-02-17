Republican tax cuts, minus Evers' school aid, advanced by budget committee

A $250 million Republican-backed income tax cut plan spurred fierce debate over Wisconsin’s investments in K-12 education as the proposal cleared the state’s powerful budget committee Monday, fast-tracking it through the Legislature as the session draws to a close.
The Joint Finance Committee voted 10-4 along party lines on the plan, first unveiled Friday, to cut income taxes by $106 annually for average filers, implement a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and direct $100 million toward paying down debt.
Republicans and other backers touted the proposal as a way to deliver projected surplus funds back to the taxpayers and allow businesses to use savings under the personal property tax exemptions to foster innovation and create new jobs.
"I’d call this whole package the economic stimulus package of 2020," said state Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, during a public hearing ahead of the vote. "This will increase our tax revenues going forward."
But the proposal doesn't include the K-12 spending Gov. Tony Evers sought in his rival plan, including his call to direct $130 million in property tax relief through the state's equalization aid formula and bolster school-based mental health services and special education aid. The exclusion drew criticism from committee Democrats and a series of school advocates.
"We need to be investing in our schools and I think we would be remiss if we didn't think that mental health treatment in our schools for our children helps to benefit everybody, even more so than a business tax cut," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee.
Both Evers’ and Republicans’ plans rely on Wisconsin’s projected surplus funding, which recent revenue projections showed would amount to $452 million more in the state’s general fund to end the biennium than previously anticipated.
Under the Repubican plan, the individual income tax cut, through a change in the standard deduction, would mean the average filer would see a $106 reduction, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Should it be enacted, an anticipated 64.1% of taxpayers — around 2 million people — would see a reduction next spring.
The cut would be targeted to those with incomes below $144,669 for married joint filers and $120,360 for single and head-of-household filers. LFB noted the measure would cost around $248 million in the next fiscal year, and $224 million annually going forward.
Meanwhile, the personal property tax exemption would apply to machinery, tools and patterns from businesses, a reduction of $44.7 million a year.
Supporters, including the National Federation of Independent Business and Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin, which both back the full elimination of the personal property tax, slammed the current framework of the tax and burdensome and unfair.
NFIB Wisconsin state director Bill Smith, who noted the personal property tax was reduced last session, said the bill "continues the march toward full repeal of the entire tax."
"The personal property tax is in many ways a small business tax. It is a grab bag of exemptions and definitions that violate the basic principles of tax fairness …" he said.
Still, a series of school officials urged lawmakers to instead use the surplus dollars for education, as Evers had proposed, with Monona Grove School Board vice president Susan Fox saying the governor's plan is dedicated to “meeting children’s most pressing needs.”
"Since public schools of the state remain underfunded, we could argue over whether there really is a surplus," she said.
Republicans have said education funding increases would be considered in future budgets. The current two-year spending plan includes a more than $550 million increase to K-12 education, while the previous budget contained more than a $600 million raise.
The legislation, which would leave a balance of $956 million in the state's rainy day fund, is set to be taken up in the state Senate Wednesday and the Assembly Thursday, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters last week.
Agriculture bills
Separately, the Joint Finance Committee also acted on a number of bills seeking to aid farmers across the state, legislation that received broad bipartisan support.
The proposals are part of a $33.6 million package of bills Republican lawmakers are pushing that they say is "bigger and bolder" than Evers' own $8.6 million legislation to bolster agriculture and rural communities. The governor first announced his effort in the State of the State speech last month.
Republicans last week unveiled their plan, including two new bills that got approval from lawmakers Monday. Among them is a measure to allow sole proprietors, including small family farms, to deduct their health insurance costs from their income taxes. It's estimated at $9.5 million annually with $2.5 million going toward farmers, and is similar to what Evers included in his budget plan.
The other bill would create an income tax credit tailored to small and medium-sized farms that would sunset after three years. The framework would implement a $7,500 per-entity cap, equal to around two-thirds of the taxes levied on buildings and other improvements that are used for farming, and only apply to those earning at least $35,000 annually from farming.
While the proposal would act as a refundable tax credit in its second and third years, potential recipients in the first year would be able to apply for the credit through a rebate with the Department of Revenue, similar to the 2018 child tax credit.
An amendment lawmakers approved Monday would tie the provision to the farmland preservation credit, a classification that would allow filers to claim both credits.
Both bills and the amendment passed along unanimous, 14-0 votes.
Lawmakers also acted to modify two bills Evers is pushing for: a measure to create a Wisconsin Initiative for Dairy Exports within the state's ag agency, which would seek to increase those exports to 20% of the nation’s milk supply by 2024; and another to require that agency to prioritize small dairy processing plants when awarding grants, which carries a $600,000 annual price tag.
The amendment to the dairy exports bill would put $5 million toward expanding dairy exports rather than the $1 million in Evers’ plan, and create an export agriculture program at the state’s job agency as well as one new position to coordinate between it and the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. It passed 10-4 along party lines, while the bill cleared the committee 14-0.
The other bill's amendment would define small processing plants as facilities that produce no more than 50 million pounds of product each year. Both it and the bill passed 14-0.
