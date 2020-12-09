Republican Sen. Ron Johnson touts alternative COVID-19 treatments at hearing

Others cited hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump but that the Food and Drug Administration said was ineffective against COVID-19. The FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for the drug as a COVID-19 treatment this summer, saying the risks of taking it could outweigh the benefits.

The hearing held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee drew criticism from doctors and Democrats.

"We are facing a dangerous barrage of misinformation that ignores evidence and dismisses the scientific process, undermining our national response and belief in science," said a group of medical and scientific experts in advance of the hearing.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the panel, said the hearing was "playing politics with public health." Peters appeared at the hearing to read his opening statement and then declined to participate further.

Besides Johnson, only two other senators, both Republicans, asked questions of the witnesses.

Johnson's witnesses denied being anti-vaccines or anti-science, claiming instead that the government and medical establishment were neglecting alternative and cheaper therapies and early interventions.