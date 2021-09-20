Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier uses position to combat election misinformation

“There’s just all sorts of things that people think they know because they’ve been told, and the person or people that told them seem to be reliable,” Bernier said in an interview. “I just wanted for all of the facts about how the election is executed from the beginning to the end, where the checks and balances are in place, whether something can be hacked via the internet when something’s not actually connected to the internet, and all of those sorts of accusations.”

As a former clerk, Bernier has firsthand experience with the deterrents in place to prevent election fraud and said so far, the evidence shows that former President Donald Trump didn’t win Wisconsin, as many people, particularly Republican voters, believe.

Bernier said she has heard a wide range of election fraud conspiracies, from people claiming it would be easy to make copies of ballots to stick into voting machines without detection, to others believing it would be to copy someone’s photo ID.

“I want to make sure that the misinformation that is perpetuated out there has been addressed,” Bernier said, “because it is driving me nuts to listen to people.”

Bernier said she addressed some of the concerns people brought up to her during last week’s informational hearing.