Republican Rep. John Nygren rips DNR for not requesting PFAS cleanup dollars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Republican lawmaker who heads the Legislature’s budget committee is criticizing the state Department of Natural Resources for not requesting more money to address the growing problem of PFAS contamination.

Rep. John Nygren, of Marinette, represents a district with the worst known contamination from the hazardous synthetic compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

“Over the last year I have heard on multiple occasions, from both stakeholders and the DNR, that a lack of resources is hampering the DNR’s response to PFAS contamination,” Nygren said Friday. “Considering this, I was surprised that the DNR’s budget request did not contain any requests to help the agency address PFAS contamination.”

The agency filed a $1.2 billion biennial budget request on Tuesday that contains just one reference to PFAS — as one of several contaminants that would be addressed as part of a $25 million Great Lakes sediment cleanup project.

Nygren said the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau confirmed that the agency request did not include requests for PFAS cleanup but did not provide a copy of the report.

DNR: 2/3 of Wisconsin fire departments storing PFAS foam; 62% lack usage policy The DNR estimates there are between 63,200 and 96,300 gallons of foam on hand, including more than 30,000 gallons of expired or unwanted foam, significantly more than the agency had previously predicted.