Republicans are seeking to mend the chronic shortage of mental health providers in Wisconsin schools with three proposals that would permit family therapists to work in schools, provide loan forgiveness for school psychologists and allow schools to bill for more services.

The legislation comes as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed spending $270 million in the upcoming two-year state budget to bolster school-based mental health services. Republicans have been skeptical about spending that much, although some have said they also wish to address the issue.

About a third of students across Wisconsin feel sad and hopeless almost every day, a 10% increase over the last decade, according to the Office of Children’s Mental Health. And half of Wisconsin youths with a diagnosed mental health condition receive no treatment, the office found.

In a memo to legislators about the measure that would allow marriage and family therapists to work in schools, Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, noted the draft bill “expands the mental health services available within our schools without creating additional expenses.”

The measure would allow the Department of Public Instruction to issue licenses to work in schools to people with a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy and a certificate or license issued by the board overseeing the profession.

“The qualifications and expertise of (marriage and family therapists) make them a perfect addition to provide mental health services in a school setting,” the lawmakers said about the proposal. “Allowing them a space in the school system is a necessary step towards healthier children who are able to thrive inside and outside of school.”

A second measure, co-sponsored by Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, and Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, proposes creating a loan program for students seeking to become school psychologists, counselors and social workers.

The bill would create a program administered by the Higher Education Aids Board that would award eligible students up to $10,000 a year for three years for their studies to become school mental health workers. Under the bill, the board would forgive 25% of the loan for each year the recipient is employed as a school psychologist in an “urbanized county or rural area.”

The Wisconsin School Psychologist Association supports the measure, according to the legislators’ memo to legislators.

Another measure Sortwell and Cowles wrote would allow schools to bill for mental health services for Medicaid-eligible students who don’t have an individualized education program.

Previously, schools were generally prevented from receiving reimbursement for Medicaid recipients if the school didn’t bill for those services or if the school was obligated to provide the services, according to a memo the legislators sent out.

The draft bill would require the Department of Health Services to submit an amendment to the state’s plan allowing schools to seek reimbursement under the Medicaid program for eligible school mental health services provided to Medicaid recipients.

Noting that Evers declared 2023 the “year of mental health,” Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said, “It’s great to see that my colleagues across the aisle are hearing that message and putting out legislation to address some of the challenges that folks are facing across our state.”

“However, rather than propose legislation with no funding, let’s pass the mental health provisions in Governor Evers’ budget,” she continued.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, also praised Republicans for addressing the issue, adding that she hoped GOP legislators would also back Evers’ proposal to spend $500 million, including $270 million in schools, to expand mental health access statewide.