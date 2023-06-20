Republicans' first presidential primary debate of the 2024 cycle is coming to Milwaukee Aug. 23, Fox News announced Tuesday.
The debate at Fiserv Forum, which is also the main venue for next year's Republican National Convention, will pit the growing field of GOP presidential candidates against one another in an event moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. The event is scheduled for 8-10 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally by Fox News.
The event, coupled with next year's GOP convention, cements Wisconsin's importance for Republicans as they fight to retake control of the White House and U.S. Senate.
"The road to taking back our country starts right here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum!" states a tweet from the Wisconsin Republican Party.
Republicans face an uphill battle in Wisconsin, where GOP candidates have lost 14 of the last 17 statewide races, though some of them were by razor-thin margins. Their challenge in 2024 may be tougher, given the candidacy of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, whose double-digit victory in 2018 came with critical support from rural areas typically faithful to Republican candidates.
The August presidential debate will provide the many GOP presidential contenders a potential shot to take on current Republican front-runner former President Donald Trump, who The New York Times reported may not attend the debate to avoid putting the spotlight on his challengers.
Other announced candidates include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum.
National polls show Trump with more than 50% support from Republican voters, followed by DeSantis with just more than 20%, and every other candidate with less than 10% support each, poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight reported.
