The Republican Party of Wisconsin elected one of former Gov. Scott Walker attorneys as its new chairman, the party announced Saturday.
Andrew Hitt, former deputy legal counsel to Walker, had previously been the party's treasurer before he was elected by the party's Executive Committee. Hitt had also been serving as interim chairman since Brad Courtney stepped down from the role last month.
“This is a crucial time for Wisconsin Republicans, as our state could very well decide the next presidential election," said former State and National Chair Reince Priebus. "Andrew will bring a fresh perspective to the Party while ensuring we stay true to our mission of being a grassroots driven organization."
Hitt is senior counsel at Michael Best & Friedrich and the chief operating officer of Michael Best Strategies.