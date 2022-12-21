Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee in 2024

The Republican National Convention will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18, 2024, the party's national committee announced Wednesday.
The announced dates come after Milwaukee was unanimously chosen earlier this year to host the convention, where Republicans will choose their nominee for the 2024 presidential election.
"We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success," Republican National committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world."
Milwaukee became the de facto front runner to host the 2024 convention when Nashville, which also was being considered, essentially removed itself from the discussion after the city council rejected a draft agreement for hosting the event. Milwaukee was formally selected in August.
Milwaukee 2024 host committee chair Reince Priebus, a former chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said he "could not be more proud of the leadership of those who are making the 2024 RNC Convention in Milwaukee possible."
"The location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway," Priebus said. "With partners like the RNC and the city of Milwaukee, we are confident the RNC Convention will be the gold standard for decades to come."
The 2020 Democratic National Convention was also hosted by Milwaukee, a Democratic stronghold, but the event was shifted almost entirely online after the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Joe Biden ultimately accepted the nomination in Delaware. Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a "turnkey" operation ready to host for real in 2024.
"Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is."
