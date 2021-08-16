 Skip to main content
Republican Legislature wants to intervene in redistricting lawsuit
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature wants to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to throw out the state's current congressional and legislative district boundaries and not have them be the basis for drawing new maps.

The lawsuit was filed Friday, the day after the U.S. Census Bureau delivered population data to the states that will be used as the basis for redrawing maps this year.

President Joe Biden declared there is an urgent need for a "generational investment" in the nation's infrastructure, as he looked to sell voters Tuesday on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartisan package that still faces an uncertain future in Congress.

The lawsuit, brought by attorney Marc Elias who is leading the Democratic fight against new voting restrictions, asks the court to prevent the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current maps for any future elections and to intervene now and be prepared to draw new maps if Gov. Tony Evers and legislators don't reach a deal.

Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature circulated a ballot on Monday seeking approval from a GOP-controlled organizational committee to intervene in the lawsuit and hire attorneys outside of the state Department of Justice.

There is an ongoing, separate legal battle over whether Republican legislative leaders could hire attorneys for redistricting before a lawsuit was filed. That contract allowed for spending more than $1 million in taxpayer money on two law firms, including a Washington-area law firm that represented former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Looking back a decade later, 10 stories about Act 10

The most seismic political story of the last decade in Wisconsin began on Feb. 7, 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker informed a gathering of cabinet members of plans to unilaterally roll back the power of public sector unions in the state. He "dropped the bomb," as Walker would describe it afterward, four days later.

The audacious proposal, to be known forever after as Act 10, required public employees to pay more for pension and health insurance benefits, but also banned most subjects of collective bargaining and placed obstacles to maintaining union membership.

The proposal laid bare the state's deep, at times intensely personal, political divisions as tens of thousands of protesters descended on the Capitol. The month-long, round-the-clock occupation drew international attention, but failed to stop the bill.

A decade later, the aftershocks of one of the biggest political earthquakes in Wisconsin history continue to be felt. Taxes have been held in check, and state finances have improved. But public unions are vastly diminished and the state is more politically divided than ever.

Here are 10 stories from people who experienced the historic events firsthand.

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

Democrats say hasty legislation was the death knell of bipartisanship in state

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
Former Sen. Mark Miller and Rep. Peter Barca tried to slow down passage of the legislation to force a compromise.

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

Act 10 architect says lack of repeal effort by Tony Evers a sign of the law's success

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
A decade later, former Gov. Scott Walker said he views Act 10 as one of the best things he's done for the state.

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

Madison teacher proudly remembers breaking the rules

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Susan Cohen wondered if the Capitol dome would come crumbling down from the cacophonous vibrations during the Act 10 protests.

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

Only Republican to vote against Act 10 says state benefited from labor peace and cooperation

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
Dale Schultz believes the state's ability to solve people's problems was greatly diminished by Act 10.

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

Former union head: Loss of collective bargaining hurts workplace harmony

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Longtime Madison Teachers Inc. leader John Matthews explains why collective bargaining still matters.

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

For former Capitol Police chief, communication with protesters was key

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
Charles Tubbs said his mission was communicating with protesters and voluntary compliance.

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

Act 10 helped put Ian's Pizza on the map

  • Riley Vetterkind | Wisconsin State Journal
During the peak of the Act 10 protests, Ian's Pizza was delivering 1,200 pizzas a day to protesters. 

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

Republican Assembly caucus chair during Act 10: 'People did have their voices heard'

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
Sen. Joan Ballweg saw the recall elections that resulted from Act 10 as the people getting a chance to have their say.

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

Madison teacher's son wins labor history essay contest reflecting on Act 10

  • Elizabeth Beyer | Wisconsin State Journal
Michele Ritt remembered her son Josef Rademacher wearing a hole in the soles of his snow boots during the protests.

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

Former reporter recalls a packed Capitol

  • Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal
Jason Stein was amazed to find himself in the midst of the No. 2 story on the New York Times home page.

