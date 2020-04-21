Republican Legislature asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to suspend stay at home order

Some businesses groups have complained as well. The Tavern League of Wisconsin, a powerful group representing alcoholic beverage license holders, recently called on Evers to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1 by implementing safety measures. Those include requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves, not allowing anyone to be closer than six feet from one another; spacing all tables six feet apart; and reducing the number of people allowed inside by 50%.

Health experts have warned that states should not reopen on a broad scale until there is a substantial increase in the number of tests currently being done for COVID-19. They also say robust programs are needed to trace people who have had contact with infected people to avoid having them spread the virus to others.

The plan calls for reaching 85,000 weekly tests, or about 12,000 per day.

The state has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity more than five-fold in the past five weeks, to more than 7,600 tests a day, and plans to continue adding more labs and testing capacity in the days and weeks ahead.

About 150 state employees have been trained to contact people who may have been exposed to those with COVID-19 and quarantine them. Evers’ plan calls for hiring another 1,000 contact tracers.

This story will be updated.

