Republican Legislature asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to suspend stay at home order

The Republican-controlled state Legislature asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to suspend Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order following weeks of Republican outcry that the administration had gone too far.
The lawsuit asks the conservative dominated high court to issue a temporary injunction suspending the order, which has kept Wisconsinites home and swaths of businesses shut down to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The order, issued by Evers' health secretary, Andrea Palm, was recently extended until May 26.
"The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement. "There's immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch's statutory powers."
Fitzgerald pointed to other Midwestern states with more cases, such as Ohio, that he said had set firm dates to begin a phased re-opening of the economy far earlier than Evers. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week Ohio would begin the process of re-opening its economy on May 1, although he said residents would need to prepare for masks and social distancing to become ingrained into daily life.
The lawsuit received quick push back from Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse.
"What Wisconsin residents need right now is stability and consistency and I wish Republicans in the legislature would come to grips with the severity of this virus and help the businesses, families and communities that are being affected," Shilling said in a statement. "During a pandemic, the last thing we need is Republican retaliation that could jeopardize Wisconsin’s most vulnerable citizens."
Last week, Evers ordered school buildings to remain closed through the end of the school year and most nonessential businesses to remain shut down past Memorial Day after he extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 26 to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
But facing building pressure from Republicans to loosen restrictions on businesses, Evers on Monday outlined criteria to that effect, which includes more testing, expanding contact tracing, more protective equipment and a two-week decline in state cases. The guidelines mostly align with those the Trump administration unveiled last week, but Republicans say Evers has a more restrictive set of criteria for to move to less restrictive conditions.
Evers' public health emergency can remain in effect until May 11. After that, any extension would require support from the Legislature. Evers' legal counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said the "safer at home" order exists independent of the public health emergency and falls under the Department of Health Services' authority to respond to communicable diseases.
Some businesses groups have complained as well. The Tavern League of Wisconsin, a powerful group representing alcoholic beverage license holders, recently called on Evers to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1 by implementing safety measures. Those include requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves, not allowing anyone to be closer than six feet from one another; spacing all tables six feet apart; and reducing the number of people allowed inside by 50%.
Health experts have warned that states should not reopen on a broad scale until there is a substantial increase in the number of tests currently being done for COVID-19. They also say robust programs are needed to trace people who have had contact with infected people to avoid having them spread the virus to others.
The plan calls for reaching 85,000 weekly tests, or about 12,000 per day.
The state has increased its COVID-19 testing capacity more than five-fold in the past five weeks, to more than 7,600 tests a day, and plans to continue adding more labs and testing capacity in the days and weeks ahead.
About 150 state employees have been trained to contact people who may have been exposed to those with COVID-19 and quarantine them. Evers’ plan calls for hiring another 1,000 contact tracers.
This story will be updated.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.