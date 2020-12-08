Republican legislators defy Gov. Tony Evers, put Christmas tree in closed Capitol rotunda

He went on to say that state law prohibits the DOA from permitting any exhibits on the rotunda’s ground floor. And a permit request must be filed at least 72 hours in advance, while the lawmakers sought to display an exhibit the same day they submitted the application, Blackdeer said. Finally, he wrote, the DOA is denying all permit requests for the interior of Capitol because the building is closed to the public.

In an email to Tittl and Sortwell that night, DOA Assistant Deputy Secretary Olivia Hwang reiterated that the agency has denied all permit requests because the building is closed and said the lawmakers could still display a tree or other holiday decorations in their offices or any space in the building controlled by the Assembly.

The lawmakers put up a tree in the rotunda anyway on Dec. 1 before they received a decision on the permit request from DOA, Sortwell said. The 7-foot artificial decoration was still there on Monday, complete with signs that read, “The magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in His presence” and “This tree belongs to Representative Tittl and Representative Sortwell. Do not move without prior written approval from these Representatives.”

