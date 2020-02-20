Republican-led tax cut legislation heads to Tony Evers' desk

On what was billed as the last day the Assembly will meet this session, the Legislature sent a Republican-driven $250 million tax cut to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who seems poised to veto the legislation.
The proposal passed the Assembly and Senate Thursday. It would reduce the average taxpayer’s income tax bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. The bill passed along party lines in the Senate and 65-34 in the Assembly, with Reps. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, and Nick Milroy, D-South Range, supporting the bill.
"I’m incredibly proud to see that some of my colleagues across the aisle were able to stand by this common-sense use of extra dollars," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a statement. "I am calling on Governor Evers to sign this bipartisan bill into law, and return taxpayers’ money back to them."
Republicans tout the measure as a means of giving back to taxpayers, while Democratic lawmakers criticized the legislation, which doesn’t include Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million unanticipated surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Evers has not formally said if he plans to veto or sign the Republican tax cut, but cast doubt in a Wednesday night tweet.
"I know there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund," Evers tweeted Wednesday. "My plan invests in our kids and property tax relief. There’s still time to do the right thing."
Evers' office did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called the GOP tax cut a "fantastic" package and he hopes to see Evers support it.
"I don’t accept the fact that he won’t sign it because there’s no good reason that he would not," Vos told reporters Thursday.
Evers’ proposal would have used about $250 million of the state’s extra tax revenue to increase K-12 education and school mental health funding and lower property taxes. Under state-imposed revenue limits, additional money provided to districts through the equalization aid formula would in many cases force districts to lower property tax rates.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, who has been a vocal critic of Republicans’ early adjournment this year, said there still is time to revisit Evers’ proposal.
"We think there’s work to be done, we’re willing to come back," Hintz told reporters Thursday. "It doesn’t have to be the last day."
After a heated debate on the bill in the Senate Wednesday, Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked the Republicans from voting on the matter until Thursday morning, when it swiftly passed.
Evers’ spokeswoman said the governor told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, "he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan."
After the vote, Fitzgerald said he felt his conversation with Evers on the tax cut was genuine and he hopes to see him sign it. He also ruled out the possibility of incorporating education spending into the tax plan.
"It just doesn't seem feasible right now to try to make that happen," Fitzgerald said, adding that Evers will likely have extra revenue in next year's budgeting process.
"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.
The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.
Evers had proposed a $1.4 billion increase in education spending during last year’s budget session. Republicans reduced that to an increase of about $505 million over two years. Evers used his veto power to increase the amount by about $65 million.