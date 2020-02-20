Republican-led tax cut legislation heads to Tony Evers' desk

Evers’ spokeswoman said the governor told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, "he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan."

After the vote, Fitzgerald said he felt his conversation with Evers on the tax cut was genuine and he hopes to see him sign it. He also ruled out the possibility of incorporating education spending into the tax plan.

"It just doesn't seem feasible right now to try to make that happen," Fitzgerald said, adding that Evers will likely have extra revenue in next year's budgeting process.

"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.

The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.

Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.

Evers had proposed a $1.4 billion increase in education spending during last year’s budget session. Republicans reduced that to an increase of about $505 million over two years. Evers used his veto power to increase the amount by about $65 million.

