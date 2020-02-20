Republican-led tax cut legislation heads to Evers' desk

A Republican-led $250 million tax plan is heading to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, who seems poised to veto the legislation.
The proposal passed the Assembly and Senate Thursday. It would reduce the average taxpayer’s income tax bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt.
Republicans tout the measure as a means of giving back to taxpayers, while Democratic lawmakers criticized the legislation, which doesn’t include Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Evers has not formally said if he plans to veto or sign the Republican tax cut, but cast doubt in a Wednesday night tweet.
"I know there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund," Evers tweeted Wednesday. "My plan invests in our kids and property tax relief. There’s still time to do the right thing."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called the GOP tax cut a “fantastic” package and he hopes to see Evers support it.
“I don’t accept the fact that he won’t sign it because there’s no good reason that he would not,” Vos told reporters Thursday.
Evers’ proposal would have invested about $250 million of the state’s extra tax revenue to increase education and school mental health funding and lower property taxes.
In the Assembly, Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, who has been a vocal critic of Republicans’ early adjournment this year, said there still is time to revisit Evers’ proposal.
“We think there’s work to be done, we’re willing to come back,” Hintz told reporters Thursday. “It doesn’t have to be the last day.”
Following a heated debate on the bill in the Senate Wednesday, Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked the Republicans from voting on the matter until Thursday, where it swiftly passed.
Evers’ spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, “he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan.”
You have free articles remaining.
Following the vote, Fitzgerald said he felt his conversation with Evers on the tax cut was genuine and he hopes to see him sign it. He also ruled out the possibility of incorporating education spending into the tax plan.
"It just doesn't seem feasible right now to try to make that happen," Fitzgerald said, adding that Evers will likely have extra revenue in next year's budgeting process.
"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.
The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.
Following a heated debate on the bill Wednesday, Senate Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked a vote on the matter until Thursday. Senate Republicans swiftly passed the legislation
Democrats have criticized the legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Evers hasn’t said whether he’ll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, “he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan.”
"I know there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund," Evers tweeted Wednesday. "My plan invests in our kids and property tax relief. There’s still time to do the right thing."
Following the vote, Fitzgerald said he felt his conversation with Evers on the tax cut was genuine and he hopes to see him sign it. He also ruled out the possibility of incorporating education spending into the tax plan.
"It just doesn't seem feasible right now to try to make that happen," Fitzgerald said, adding that Evers will likely have extra revenue in next year's budgeting process.
"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.
The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.