Republican-led tax cut legislation heads to Evers' desk

"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.

The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.

Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.

Following a heated debate on the bill Wednesday, Senate Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked a vote on the matter until Thursday. Senate Republicans swiftly passed the legislation

Democrats have criticized the legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.

Evers hasn’t said whether he’ll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, “he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan.”