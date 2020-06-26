Republican-led committee punts on rule to prohibit conversion therapy

"There’s a number of problems here that the Legislature should deal with, if they would want to, and not a department," Nass said during Thursday's committee meeting. "When you jump the fence on that and don’t corral the departments they can begin to willy-nilly change whatever rules."

Nass' office did not respond to request for comment.

The proposal would have updated state rules for marriage and family therapists, professional counselors and social workers to include provisions prohibiting discrimination while providing services based on gender, gender identity, ethnicity and biological sex.

The rule also would have prohibited practitioners "from employing or promoting any intervention or method that has the purpose of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity," a practice known as conversion therapy.

Committee vice-chairman Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, said he supports the prohibition of practices such as conversion therapy, but said he would vote against the proposed rule because the language was "too generic and could lead to unintended consequences for therapists simply attempting to help their patients, not manipulate them."