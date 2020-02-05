Republican leaders optimistic about tax cut following higher state revenue projections

Anticipating more than $400 million in tax revenue at their fingertips, state Republican leaders say cuts to property or income taxes could be the most likely outcome — along with possibly spending some money to pay down state debt.
Speaking with reporters following a Wisconsin Counties Association roundtable discussion Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also signaled high hopes of passing yet this session a package of "Tougher on Crime" bills that could increase the state's crowded prison population.
Vos said Assembly Republicans "in general" were on the same page as GOP members of the Senate in regard to tax cuts. Specifics were not available on whether that entails property or income taxes, and how significant those cuts might be.
Fitzgerald, who has been pushing for a property tax cut since last year, said the revenue surplus reported last month was higher than he had anticipated. He added he hopes lawmakers can "put together something that makes sense."
Revenue projections by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau report the state is expected to close out the biennium with a general fund balance of about $620 million. That’s nearly $452 million more than originally projected when the 2019-21 biennial budget was enacted last summer.
The state has run a deficit with each of its budgets for at least the past 30 years, under generally accepted accounting principles.
Of the $818 million more in tax revenue than expected, half must go into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. That would bring the fund to more than $1 billion by June 2021.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said it would depend on the proposed tax cut when asked if Democratic lawmakers would support such a proposal. Hintz has pushed that surplus dollars should first go to school-based mental health care initiatives or to address years of funding cuts at the University of Wisconsin System.
"I think the first dollar used should be to back the commitments that weren’t funded in the budget and then let’s see about things that we might be able to come up with that are effective, accountable and have some benefit to our constituents," Hintz said Wednesday.
Any tax cut passed by the Legislature would have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to go into effect.
Vos said any tax cut proposal would need to be crafted so that Evers cannot "screw around with" it using his line item veto authority.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have to be very careful how we craft it and make sure that it’s something that gets the attention of the legislature but also does something for the economy," Vos said.
Criminal justice bills
Vos and Fitzgerald also said they're still hopeful they can pass a package of "Tougher on Crime" bills, but added there's no legislation currently in the works to fund the construction of a new prison.
Fitzgerald said there is support in the Senate for the package of bills, which would increase criminal penalties and likely expand both the adult and juvenile prison population, but added the cost could be a concern for some lawmakers.
“I have members obviously that will hold everybody’s feet to the fire on the cost of those, but it didn’t seem like it was so prohibitive that we can’t tackle them," Fitzgerald said.
The GOP bills were announced shortly after a package of bills proposed by Evers and Democratic lawmakers that would set incarceration limits for non-criminal supervision violations, expand earned release eligibility and allow for shortened community supervision options.
Evers has said he is opposed to measures that would increase the state's prison population, which is already slated to surpass an average of 24,500 inmates in the next fiscal year without any changes to policies.
Hintz described the proposed GOP bills as "policies that are ineffective, don’t work and are expensive."
“It’s the kind of thing that we know will cost money and that money will come at the expense of schools, universities other programs that could be a lot more meaningful," Hintz said.
Assembly Republicans in 2018 approved a bill to spend $350 million on a new prison facility, but the legislation failed to pass the Senate.
Asked if the Assembly would take up discussion on funding a new prison, Vos said he will wait to see if Evers signs the tougher-on-crime bills.
"I think we need to get this bill passed first," Vos said.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety will discuss two of the proposed bills on Thursday. One bill would increase penalties for reckless driving, vehicle theft and fleeing from an office.
Another bill would create two $5 million grants for communities — one for added policing to address carjacking and another to go to strategic planning to address crime.