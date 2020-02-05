Republican leaders optimistic about tax cut following higher state revenue projections

The state has run a deficit with each of its budgets for at least the past 30 years, under generally accepted accounting principles.

Of the $818 million more in tax revenue than expected, half must go into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency. That would bring the fund to more than $1 billion by June 2021.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said it would depend on the proposed tax cut when asked if Democratic lawmakers would support such a proposal. Hintz has pushed that surplus dollars should first go to school-based mental health care initiatives or to address years of funding cuts at the University of Wisconsin System.

"I think the first dollar used should be to back the commitments that weren’t funded in the budget and then let’s see about things that we might be able to come up with that are effective, accountable and have some benefit to our constituents," Hintz said Wednesday.

Any tax cut passed by the Legislature would have to be signed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to go into effect.

Vos said any tax cut proposal would need to be crafted so that Evers cannot "screw around with" it using his line item veto authority.

