Republican leaders back eliminating unemployment waiting period as Gov. Evers calls for more action

"People need help right now that lost their job," Fitzgerald said.

Evers has been pushing for the elimination of the one-week waiting period, which he originally included in his 2019-21 state budget request.

Vos said the Legislature will meet "as quickly as possible" to take up the legislation that would also likely allow the state Department of Health Services to request a waiver to provide more flexibility for health care providers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vos and Fitzgerald were short on details in a Wednesday morning call with the media, but said they needed further clarification from the state's nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau before they're able to finalize the package.

Key to the discussions are the recent $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the U.S. Congress that directs about $2 billion to Wisconsin. Evers has the authority to allocate most of that money on his own, but the Legislature will still need to meet to approve a number of other measures.

Second package

Following his more than $700 million proposal, Evers unveiled a second legislative package that would make investments in health services, and provide support for essential workers and businesses.