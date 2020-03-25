Republican leaders agree with Gov. Tony Evers plans to proceed with April 7 election

WEDC spokesman David Callender said the corporation had received nearly 2,000 inquiries as of midday Wednesday regarding the order.

"WEDC is receiving an unprecedented volume of inquiries from citizens looking for help for their businesses and employees," Callender said in an email. "WEDC staff are fielding hundreds of these inquiries every day and are trying to respond as quickly as possible. We are asking companies to be patient with us, to not re-submit their inquiries."

Callender added that businesses that have been identified as nonessential under the rule are required to follow the order, while those that are unsure if they are subject to the directive should contact WEDC for clarification.

Evers has said the order is based on input from health care experts and scientists along with those in the business community.

Without the order to close more businesses, state health officials said the outbreak could rise to 22,000 cases of the respiratory disease, including 440 to 1,500 deaths, within two weeks. An increase in cases still is expected for the next few weeks, but officials have said the hope is to see numbers begin leveling off.