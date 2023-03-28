Republican lawmakers said Tuesday they plan to hold a pair of hearings related to a recent free speech survey on University of Wisconsin System campuses as well as protests of a conservative speaker at UW-Madison last year.
Rep. David Murphy, chair of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, told reporters the hearings, scheduled for April 6 in Madison and April 20 in Eau Claire, will involve "delving into the intellectual diversity of our college campuses and how that affects the quality of education."
Murphy's office did not provide a list of speakers or individuals who plan to participate in the hearings, but the Greenville Republican said the goal is to ensure that the System is properly serving students, taxpayers and employers, who "need employees with good, critical-thinking skills." Specific times and locations for the hearings were also not available Tuesday.
"As times change on UW campuses, we have a responsibility to review how that change is affecting outcomes for all stakeholders, not just students," committee vice-chair Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, said.
System President Jay Rothman tweeted his support for the upcoming conversations, noting "we share the goals of promoting freedom of expression, intellectual diversity and the Wisconsin Idea."
"We look forward to continuing the discussion on these topics," he added.
Murphy said "it's certainly possible" the committee uses the hearings as a means to draft legislation but added nothing is in the works. "We’ll wait and see what the experts are telling us and go from there,” he said.
GOP criticism of the System is not new, with some conservatives calling on campus officials to invite more conservative speakers or hire more right-leaning faculty.
On Tuesday, lawmakers cited the results of a free speech survey released last month that showed nearly a third of students feel strongly that offensive speakers should not be allowed to speak on campuses. Additionally, a majority of students said they don’t often engage with opinions opposite their own on some topics, with 57% of students saying they rarely or never considered others’ opinions on abortion and transgender identities.
Other survey findings include:
- The majority of System students feel comfortable talking about controversial issues such as COVID-19 vaccines, racial equality and immigration.
- Students seem split on whether university administrators should prohibit views they consider to be offensive to certain groups of people.
- Students who identify as female, nonbinary, LGBT or people of color are more likely to say they feel speakers with offensive views should not be allowed to speak on campus.
Critics of the controversial survey worried its results would be used to further political agendas. It was postponed in April 2022 after the System reversed course on whether it would administer it and an interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater resigned in response.
Lawmakers also pointed to protests on UW Madison campus last fall leading up to a planned speech by conservative provocateur Matt Walsh. The night before Walsh's planned visit to campus, individuals vandalized the Memorial Union and Alumni Park with graffiti involving explicit language.
Nedweski said GOP committee members are "excited for this opportunity to engage stakeholders in a public discussion about these very important concerns and we look forward to positive, constructive and productive civil discourse on these matters in the coming weeks.”
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.