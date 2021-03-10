Republican lawmakers: The budget (road)show must go on

Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature's powerful budget committee say they're still planning to hit the road to get public testimony on the two-year spending proposal — though the so-called "roadshow" will be pared down compared to past years.
Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born are also planning to include the committee's first ever virtual budget hearing in the mix over the coming weeks, as the panel begins working its way through Gov. Tony Evers' $91 billion proposal.
"This committee has a great history of going out around the state and gathering that input; this time is going to be no different," Born, R-Beaver Dam, told reporters. "We are not going to hide in Madison. We are going to get out there and hear directly from the people just as this committee has always done."
In the lead-up to Wednesday's announcement, more than 100 groups urged the panel to expand the use of virtual and remote options for the hearings, including providing written and spoken testimony, as officials seek to balance public comments and prioritizing health concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"Because of the known risks with large public gatherings due to Covid-19 and the uncertainty about when it will be safe for all members of the public to attend, we as member-based organizations cannot in good conscience encourage our members to risk their health to attend large public hearings," the groups wrote in their Feb. 18 letter.
In all, the committee is planning to hold three in-person public hearings and one virtual one starting next month.
The first is slated for April 9 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, with the other two scheduled for April 21 in Rhinelander and April 22 at UW-Stout. All will begin at 10 a.m. and will adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forward by local health departments and the universities for the two on college campuses, said Marklein, R-Spring Green.
The final, virtual hearing is set to take place April 28, and the co-chairs said individuals would need to register in advance, though more details on the process are forthcoming.
Asked about the lack of a hearing in the Milwaukee area, Born said he considered Whitewater to be in southeastern Wisconsin and therefore cover that area.
"We certainly feel that we've chosen locations in different parts of the state, as well as then of course the virtual option, which is statewide," he said. "Lots of opportunity."
The committee is also planning to hold agency briefings on the budget, which will be announced in "the near future," Born said.
Other state officials have already planned their own hearings on the budget. For example, Finance Committee Democratic Reps. Evan Goyke and Greta Neubauer began holding virtual hearings on different components of the plan earlier this month.
Evers last week also announced a series of six virtual sessions on his "Badger Bounceback agenda," with the first scheduled for March 18.