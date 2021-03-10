Republican lawmakers: The budget (road)show must go on

In the lead-up to Wednesday's announcement, more than 100 groups urged the panel to expand the use of virtual and remote options for the hearings, including providing written and spoken testimony, as officials seek to balance public comments and prioritizing health concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"Because of the known risks with large public gatherings due to Covid-19 and the uncertainty about when it will be safe for all members of the public to attend, we as member-based organizations cannot in good conscience encourage our members to risk their health to attend large public hearings," the groups wrote in their Feb. 18 letter.

In all, the committee is planning to hold three in-person public hearings and one virtual one starting next month.

The first is slated for April 9 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, with the other two scheduled for April 21 in Rhinelander and April 22 at UW-Stout. All will begin at 10 a.m. and will adhere to the guidelines and regulations set forward by local health departments and the universities for the two on college campuses, said Marklein, R-Spring Green.