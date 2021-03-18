Republican lawmakers refuse to approve any building projects in Evers' $2.4 billion plan

Republican lawmakers on Wisconsin's State Building Commission rejected each project included in Gov. Tony Evers' proposed $2.4 billion capital budget, marking the second time GOP legislators have refused to sign off on any part of the framework put forward by the Democratic governor.
With all 88 projects left unapproved in the largely symbolic series of 4-4 party-line votes Wednesday, the plan now heads to the Legislature's powerful and Republican-led budget committee, where members can pick and choose the proposals they want to green-light.
The action mirrors what happened two years ago during Evers' first capital budget, votes that were then seen as the opening salvo of the fight over the two-year spending plan between legislative Republicans and Evers.
Prior to each project being considered individually, Republicans proposed immediately forwarding the entire plan to the Joint Finance Committee without recommendations, a move that was also rejected on a 4-4 vote.
Evers lamented the effort, saying the panel is "one of the few opportunities (laid out in state statute) for the executive branch and the legislative branch to meet and make decisions collaboratively."
"For us to take a pass on the ability to pull together, make decisions that need to be made ... It's hard at this point in time to craft something that everybody can agree to, but that's our job," he said.
But Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, said he was skeptical over the level of spending in Evers' proposal and noted the plan didn't reflect the potential $3.2 billion Wisconsin is poised to get from the federal government under the newly passed COVID-19 relief package last week.
"I'm just simply not comfortable with the amount of money that the capital budget spends," he said. "I'm also not sure what the Legislature is comfortable with in terms of bonding levels."
Evers' plan is funded by nearly $2 billion in new borrowing and includes $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System. Among the projects Republicans rejected were a new state office building in Milwaukee, a host of projects at UW-Madison including the removal of two residence halls, an expansion of the Mendota Mental Health Institute's Juvenile Treatment Center and more.
Evers touted the importance of the Mendota Mental Health expansion, as well as the construction of a new juvenile corrections facility in Milwaukee County, were essential to closing Wisconsin's two youth prisons, as state law requires.
"If we want to move forward, period, we need a facility for these young people to move into," he told members.
Two years ago, after the Building Commission deadlocked on each project in Evers' $2.5 billion proposal, the Joint Finance Committee pared that back to some $1.8 billion.
Prior to that, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's final two capital budgets came in at or under $1 billion, though the Joint Finance Committee added in spending each time.