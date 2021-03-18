Republican lawmakers refuse to approve any building projects in Evers' $2.4 billion plan

Prior to each project being considered individually, Republicans proposed immediately forwarding the entire plan to the Joint Finance Committee without recommendations, a move that was also rejected on a 4-4 vote.

Evers lamented the effort, saying the panel is "one of the few opportunities (laid out in state statute) for the executive branch and the legislative branch to meet and make decisions collaboratively."

"For us to take a pass on the ability to pull together, make decisions that need to be made ... It's hard at this point in time to craft something that everybody can agree to, but that's our job," he said.

But Rep. Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, said he was skeptical over the level of spending in Evers' proposal and noted the plan didn't reflect the potential $3.2 billion Wisconsin is poised to get from the federal government under the newly passed COVID-19 relief package last week.

"I'm just simply not comfortable with the amount of money that the capital budget spends," he said. "I'm also not sure what the Legislature is comfortable with in terms of bonding levels."