Republican lawmakers introduce legislation to direct use of stimulus funds

Republican lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate have introduced nearly a dozen bills that would, among other things, provide $500 million to pay state debt and $275 million in assistance for small businesses.

The package of legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers represents an alternative plan for how to spend more than $3 billion directed to the state of Wisconsin through the latest federal stimulus. The Republican plan includes $1 billion in property tax relief, $500 million for broadband expansion and $150 million to aid nursing homes — priorities Assembly GOP lawmakers outlined earlier this week.

It's unlikely, however, that any provisions of the plan will be implemented by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has virtually exclusive power over how the federal funds can be used.

Evers announced Monday he would direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.