Republican lawmakers introduce absentee voting changes

Another one of the bills included in the legislation would target events similar to Madison's "Democracy in the Park," held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, for absentee voters to drop off the completed ballots they'd received in the mail at any of Madison's 206 parks. The city had paid its poll workers to be present in city parks to collect the ballots.

The Trump campaign unsuccessfully challenged the thousands of ballots dropped off at the event based on the argument that they constituted improper in-person absentee voting before the window of time provided by law two weeks before Election Day.

The bill would restrict such events to the window of in-person absentee voting, require them to be staffed by clerk's office employees and additionally require them to allow observers, although observers were never prohibited from attending Democracy in the Park.

The legislation would also clarify that a voter's immediate family members can return a completed absentee ballot, and would also allow voters to designate in writing another voter who could return the ballot for them if they don't have an immediate family member in the state.