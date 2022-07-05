Republican Kevin Nicholson drops out of gubernatorial race

Republican Kevin Nicholson is dropping out of the gubernatorial race after facing an uphill battle against a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, a former lieutenant governor and polls that favor his opponents.
Nicholson's only path forward would be running a negative campaign blasting his opponents — a strategy he doesn't want to engage in, he said in a statement Tuesday.
Nicholson, a management consultant who previously ran for the U.S. Senate but lost the primary in 2018, said he will not endorse any of his opponents, businessman Tim Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch or state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.
"I will whole heartily support the nominee on August 10th and will work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected," he said in a statement Tuesday. "Our fight is not over, and I will continue to be engaged on the battlefield to elect conservative outsiders in the state of Wisconsin."
A Marquette Law School Poll released two weeks ago found 10% of Republican primary voters favoring Nicholson, far behind Michels' 26% and Kleefisch's 26%. Nicholson, a former Marine, was only beating out Ramthun, who was at 3% support in the latest poll.
This story will be updated.
