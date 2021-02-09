Republican health committee leaders offer differing views on future COVID-19 legislation

He added he was not interested in removing items from the package Evers vetoed.

“To start cherry-picking or start pulling things out that the governor already said he’s opposed to is just a sure way to see those things die, so to that extent, no, I don’t think they should be pulled out," he said.

The package vetoed by Evers on Friday was the first coronavirus-related measure to reach his desk since April.

During a media call with reporters Tuesday, Evers said he has not personally spoken with any legislative leaders since his veto Friday but said he hopes the Legislature can send him the Senate-approved package soon.

"The best type of legislation is legislation that all parties agree to and we know what that is," Evers said. "I’m hopeful the Legislature will take another crack at this in the near future and we'll find a bill on my desk that reflects what we had agreed to in the past."

The Senate package approved in January included coronavirus liability protections for businesses and schools and $100 million in spending capacity on coronavirus-related expenses for the GOP-controlled budget committee, among other measures.

