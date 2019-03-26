The Republican State Leadership Committee is airing a new television ad in the final days of the race slamming Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer as a liberal being supported by "radical, out-of-state special interest groups."
The national conservative group says the TV ad attacking Neubauer and supporting her opponent, Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn, is part of a seven-figure effort that also includes advertising online, through the mail and on radio.
The more than $1 million effort in outside spending comes at a crucial time for Hagedorn as outside groups supporting the liberal-backed Neubauer have outspent those backing Hagedorn by a 14 to 1 margin, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Groups backing Neubauer have spent at least $1.2 million backing her, while those supporting Hagedorn, chiefly the conservative Americans for Prosperity, have so far spent $87,381 on mailings, canvassing and door hangers.
The new effort from the RSLC could change the outside spending calculus for Hagedorn as Neubuaer continues to enjoy her own fundraising advantage.
Over the complete course of the campaign, Neubauer has raised about $1.7 million and Hagedorn brought in about $1.3 million.
The TV ad from the RSLC's Judicial Fairness Initiative slams Neubauer and thanks voters for choosing President Donald Trump and the conservative U.S. Supreme Court he helped shape via his judicial nominations.
The ad warns that out of state special interest groups are spreading false attacks against "conservative, rule-of-law judge" Hagedorn, "just like they did against Justice Kavanaugh.
Hagedorn has faced criticism from several groups who have knocked him for his views against gay marriage, which have been the subject of attack ads against him.
The narrator then calls on conservatives to stand together and make a plan to vote April 2.