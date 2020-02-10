Republican farm aid bills include tax credit, insurance deductions, but full cost still unknown

Assembly Republicans have provided additional details on their plan for a farm assistance package that they say is "bigger and bolder" than what was proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but the full cost of the bills remains unknown.

Speaking to reporters Monday, GOP lawmakers said the package of five bills would include an estimated $9 million in available sole proprietor health insurance deductions and a three-year targeted tax credit for the state's smallest farms, as well as amendments to two of the bills proposed earlier this year by Evers. Republicans also signaled a likely rejection of Evers' proposal to add staffing to state departments aimed at assisting farmers.

"We built on some of his proposals, but some of his proposals do take us in the wrong direction with simply just adding a bunch of government employees," Rep. Tyler August, R- Lake Geneva, said. "They need actual help, they don’t need more government bureaucrats."

The full cost of the package of bills was not available Monday and it's uncertain whether the full Senate will approve the package.

"We're really encouraged to see Republicans follow the governor's lead in investing in agriculture in rural communities," Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Monday.