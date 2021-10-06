Republican election probe to subpoena mayors of largest cities, including Madison

Gableman, who last year claimed without evidence that the election was stolen, is issuing his subpoenas as part of a $676,000, taxpayer-funded probe of the election.

Gableman on Friday issued subpoenas to elections officials in the same cities where he plans to subpoena the mayors. The subpoenas to the cities' clerks and the state elections commission call for them to turn over "all documents contained in your files and/or in your custody, possession, or control pertaining to the Election."

That comprises hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of pages of records for the state and its five largest cities.

Gableman has told at least eight officials to provide him records and give him testimony on Oct. 15 at an office in Brookfield. He indicated in a recent YouTube video that he would conduct his work in secret.

Gableman told the Green Bay council that those who grant him interviews would be given immunity from prosecution.

What, precisely, Gableman is allowed to do is unclear because reviews like his are so rare in Wisconsin. The subpoenas he issued are the first to come from the Wisconsin Legislature in about 50 years.