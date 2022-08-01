Republican drops legal threat after SOS Doug La Follette mails out documents

After receiving legal threats from a Republican lawmaker for his inaction, Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette has finished sending out documents to Congress and other states — as required by approved legislation — about holding a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit federal powers.

That means Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is no longer considering a lawsuit against La Follette for not sending the documents, which her office had been reminding him to send out since February. She had threatened legal action if La Follette didn't send them out by Monday, though La Follette said he confirmed with a Department of Justice attorney that there was no deadline to send the documents.

"He finally bought some envelopes," Bernier said Sunday in a text message, attaching a laughing emoji, before confirming she wasn't seeking legal action.

The documents pertain to 2021 Assembly Joint Resolution 9, a measure to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose fiscal constraint, limit the federal government’s power and limit terms of office for members of Congress. The resolution held that the secretary of state must send an application to Congress and other state legislatures for a convention of states. It would take 34 state legislatures' approval for Congress to call a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution and 38 state legislatures’ approval to ratify proposed amendments.

La Follette's office officially received the joint resolution in March, but he hadn't sent out the documents because, he said, Republicans stripped away his office's resources to the point where it didn't have enough money or staff to send them. Between February and June, Bernier's office sent La Follette several reminders to send the documents. The situation culminated in Bernier's threat in early July to file a lawsuit if he didn't send them out by Monday.

La Follette then bought envelopes and mailed out the documents at an estimated cost of between $200 and $300, La Follette said Monday. He said he mailed out the last documents early last week.

La Follette, 82, is currently seeking his 11th consecutive term. His office doesn’t carry many official duties.

"The cost is not the big deal," La Follette said. "The big deal is just the practicality of doing it, given the budget issues and lack of adequate staff in the office to get our work done."

Bernier's chief of staff, Michael Luckey, at one point offered to assist La Follette in mailing the letters, but La Follette didn't take him up on the offer.

"That's just a crazy thing," La Follette said Monday. "I mean, agencies don't normally swap resources back and forth to an agency."

Agencies short on money can also request more from a powerful legislative committee. Saying the effort of going to the Joint Finance Committee for more money was a lengthy process and "pretty crazy business," La Follette said the committee has for years rejected giving him more staff or money. He didn't ask for more funding in this instance because, he said, the procedure exists for emergencies and a Department of Justice attorney told him this situation wasn't an emergency.

A Department of Justice attorney advised La Follette that the joint resolution doesn't specify a timeline for sending out the documents but advised the secretary of state to send them out in a reasonable amount of time, DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said. Drummond added that the attorney said transmitting the documents electronically would have been sufficient.

La Follette called the situation "ridiculous" and said Bernier, who isn't running for reelection, was making a political move.

"It isn't like the people are waiting for (the documents) so they can do something," La Follette said. "It is truly a symbolic issue for them to pass the resolution and for us to mail it. It has no impact. It doesn't change anything."