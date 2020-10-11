Republican dreams of a supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature fade with Trump

“I think that race will be close,” Constalie said.

Republican strategist Brian Reisinger acknowledged Republicans have faced demographic challenges in the suburbs, particularly among women, but said Republicans can benefit from a more solidified base of support for the president among traditional Republicans than in 2016.

Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who sits on the powerful state budget committee and represents suburban communities such as Whitefish Bay and Mequon, has raised a whopping $517,000 in campaign donations. Darling and GOP outside groups have so far spent nearly $330,000 on the race.

Democratic spending — either attacking Darling or supporting her Democratic challenger Neal Plotkin — hasn’t kept up, but some strategists say eroding GOP support within the suburbs could create more challenges for Darling, who has spent 28 years in the Senate.

“If there’s a huge Democratic wave, it might take her down, or have the potential to take her down,” Rothschild said. “It’s unlikely, but possible, so I think that’s another reason she’s raised as much money as she has.”