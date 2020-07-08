Republican, Democratic state conventions display differing attitudes toward COVID-19

But even with those precautions, Conway said it isn't enough, and that the party should be requiring face masks and asking that guests fill out a symptoms questionnaire before entering the convention. Even then, hosting a gathering of hundreds of people still presents a risk since face masks only reduce, but don't eliminate, the risk of people contracting the virus.

"Without a treatment and without a vaccine, you're just rolling dice when you’re having any kind of gathering," Conway said. "If they're going to go forward with it, there needs to be a really compelling reason to do it at all. If there is a real compelling reason, they owe it to communities where these people come from and to the individuals attending to do it right."

RPW chairman Andrew Hitt said Republicans have chosen to meet in-person for both practical reasons and the fact that this year is a major political year with President Donald Trump up for re-election. He said the state Republican Party's constitution forbids conducting convention business virtually and there wasn't enough time to change the rules.