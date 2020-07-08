Republican, Democratic state conventions display differing attitudes toward COVID-19

During any normal year, the annual Wisconsin Democratic and Republican conventions highlight the differences in policy and philosophy between the state's two major political parties.
This year, the two conventions are raising those differences to a new level, highlighting deep divides in each party's approach and attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin held an entirely virtual convention featuring video appearances by party officials and presidential candidate Joe Biden, topped off with voting conducted entirely virtually.
The Wisconsin Republican Party, however, is moving forward with an in-person convention in Green Bay on Friday and Saturday with an anticipated 300 attendees, even as cases in Wisconsin and across the nation continue to climb, and as the death toll in the state reaches 807. In April, the party opted to push back its state convention, originally set for mid-May.
As of Wednesday, 33,154 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. About 3 million people have contracted COVID-19 in the U.S., a figure roughly equivalent to the population of the entire state of Arkansas and more cases than any other country in the world.
"I think it still presents a substantial risk," said Dr. James Conway, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UW-Madison. "Even though we're a state that has relatively low rates certainly compared to the south and southwest, the bringing together of people to a lot of different areas is really where you run the risk of introduction and then re-introduction of virus into particular communities."
The Republican Party is moving forward anyway, with some precautions. RPW spokeswoman Alesha Guenther said the party is providing masks to "everyone who needs one, understanding that it is a matter of personal responsibility to choose to wear one or not." She added that the party is working with the venue, the KI Convention Center in downtown Green Bay, to accommodate social distancing measures, and consulted with medical professionals to instruct them on CDC guidelines.
The CDC rates as "higher risk" medium-sized in-person gatherings where individuals can remain 6 feet apart. It rates as "highest risk" large in person gatherings where it is difficult to maintain social distance. Lowest risk is virtual-only activities. The CDC recommends requiring cloth face coverings at in-person events, while Republicans are providing masks, but not requiring them.
The party will also be supplying hand sanitizer throughout the venue and will provide a complete refund to any attendee who decides not to attend if he or she isn't feeling well, have been exposed to COVID-19 or is showing any symptoms of illness. The convention is also a day shorter than it usually is: two days instead of three, and will see fewer attendees than usual, although the party didn't limit attendance. In other years, attendance usually hovers between 500 and 1,000 people.
But even with those precautions, Conway said it isn't enough, and that the party should be requiring face masks and asking that guests fill out a symptoms questionnaire before entering the convention. Even then, hosting a gathering of hundreds of people still presents a risk since face masks only reduce, but don't eliminate, the risk of people contracting the virus.
"Without a treatment and without a vaccine, you're just rolling dice when you’re having any kind of gathering," Conway said. "If they're going to go forward with it, there needs to be a really compelling reason to do it at all. If there is a real compelling reason, they owe it to communities where these people come from and to the individuals attending to do it right."
RPW chairman Andrew Hitt said Republicans have chosen to meet in-person for both practical reasons and the fact that this year is a major political year with President Donald Trump up for re-election. He said the state Republican Party's constitution forbids conducting convention business virtually and there wasn't enough time to change the rules.
"Our volunteers, our grass roots, our county chairs felt it was really important to come together, that this is a really really important year, not only because of the presidential election and how important Wisconsin is to re-electing president Trump and getting him back to the White House, but also because of all the things that are going on in the state with Gov. Evers and the concerns that Republicans have," Hitt said, reiterating that the party spent months carefully planning to make the convention as safe as possible.
Democrats aren't buying it.
"The Wisconsin Republican Party is clearly taking their cues from President Trump as they hold their convention in person and ignore the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 130,000 American lives," said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Philip Shulman. "This event just adds to their long and dangerous record of ignoring public health officials, like when they forced Wisconsinites to vote in person in the state-wide April election, sued to re-open the state without an alternative plan in place, and forfeited over $25 million in federal assistance for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."
DPW chairman Ben Wikler decided in April to hold the convention virtually because of the pandemic.
Hitt said the Republican and Democratic approaches to the conventions underscore different philosophies about handling the virus.
"The message we are sending is we do need to learn how to function with coronavirus," Hitt said, going on to praise Trump's response to the pandemic. "We’ve taken a number of precautions. That will minimize the risk and make it as safe as possible."
Polling has also showed the increased partisanship surrounding the wearing of face masks, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it.
Brian Reisinger, a Republican strategist, said the Democratic Party's reaction to the Republican convention isn't fully genuine, citing Democratic support of protests against police violence and systemic racism, another group activity that poses the risk of spreading the virus. Health officials have said there is little evidence that the nationwide protests have caused a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.
Besides that, the scaled-back Democratic National Convention, still scheduled for August in Milwaukee, is still set to occur in some form, although Democratic Party officials say they need more time to assess the trajectory of the pandemic before determining how many people can safely attend in-person.
Some top Wisconsin Republican officials have confirmed they are planning to attend this year's convention, including state Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton; and U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Bryan Steil, R-Janesville; and Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, won't be attending due to a pre-planned vacation. Neither will state Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna.
