Republican, Democratic groups dispute claims they violated campaign finance limits

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The error gave the appearance that one entity made two $12,000 contributions to the same fund, which was not the case, the group said.

For the Republicans, the Democracy Campaign report found the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, or CERS, took in $12,500 from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, as well as $22,000 from engineering firm Kapur & Associates.

A WMC spokesperson said it sent a check for $500 to CERS in December 2019. A CERS campaign finance report shows a $500 check from the group in January 2020. Campaign finance law indicates that receiving committees, in this case CERS, should log the contribution in the year in which the contribution was received.

A spokesperson for the committee confirmed the check from WMC was cut in December 2019 but wasn't received by the committee until after the 1st of January, so it was recorded in 2020, which put it over the limit. The committee has returned the $500 contribution to WMC.