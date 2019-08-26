U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy is planning to leave his northern Wisconsin congressional seat next month, the Wausau Republican announced Monday.
Duffy is stepping down Sept. 23 ahead of the birth of his ninth child, who is due in late October and has a heart condition, he wrote in a Monday Facebook post.
"With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now," he wrote.
Duffy, who has been considered a potential U.S. Senate or gubernatorial candidate in 2022, has held the 7th Congressional District seat since he was first elected in 2010. Last fall, he won re-election to his fifth term, carrying the sprawling district by more than 20 percentage points.
Wisconsin Republican Party Chair Andrew Hitt praised Duffy as "an exceptional proponent of our conservative ideals."
"We are extremely grateful for his years of service and friendship," he said in a statement.
Duffy's term is set to expire in 2021. A spokeswoman for Gov. Tony Evers said the governor will call a special election to fill the vacancy, and his office is still looking into those requirements.
In 2010, during a nationwide Republican wave, Duffy succeeded former U.S. Rep. Dave Obey, a Democrat who represented the district since 1969, becoming the state's longest tenured member of Congress in history.