Republican Assembly elections chair disputes report she was kicked out of closed GOP meeting

The top Republican on the Assembly Elections Committee is disputing a report that she was asked to leave a closed GOP meeting last Thursday because her fellow lawmakers couldn't trust her with party strategy.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, an election denier who has clashed with the state's top legislative Republican, said she left a closed Republican meeting last week after being present for 3 hours because of family commitments.

She said she learned later from conservative radio host Jay Weber that Republican lawmakers asked her to leave the meeting.

"The next day, I was surprised to learn, through Jay Weber’s tweet, that I was asked to leave due to my support of (Assembly Speaker) Robin Vos’ opponent in his race for re-election," she said in a statement.

Weber last week said on Twitter that Brandtjen's "fellow lawmakers decided she couldn't be trusted with party strategy and she was asked to leave the closed portion of the meeting, then left the capitol entirely."

Brandtjen supported the Republican seeking to oust Vos, R-Rochester, who on Thursday was re-elected to his sixth term as speaker for the upcoming legislative session. Weber's Twitter post did not mention her support for challenger Adam Steen as a reason for her being asked to leave the meeting.

"I supported Robin Vos’ opponent because I don’t feel Robin Vos can unify this party," Brandtjen said Tuesday. "Last Thursday, Robin Vos had an opportunity to prove me wrong, but instead he proved me right."

Weber last Friday said Brandtjen's 2020 election review went "beyond what Speaker Vos & leaders thought was appropriate."

In response, Brandjten said she reviewed the 2020 presidential race in accordance with Assembly Resolution 15, a measure calling for the committee she chairs to investigate recent elections.

But the ongoing spat between Brandtjen and Vos raises questions about Brandtjen's status in the Capitol building, including her position as chair of the Assembly Elections Committee. She has used that position over the last year to provide a platform to conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

She also signed on as a co-sponsor to a resolution aimed at decertifying the 2020 presidential election, something impossible under state law and the U.S. Constitution.

Former President Donald Trump this summer endorsed Brandtjen in her reelection bid, saying she was "the most courageous member of the Assembly and provided the platform for the investigation into the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election."