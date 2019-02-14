A state Assembly aide connected to a controversial social media post about African-American athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick has retired.
During Tuesday's Assembly debate on whether lawmakers should recognize Kaepernick on a ceremonial Black History Month resolution, a tweet, later taken down, from the account of Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, stirred controversy.
"Colin Kapernick wore socks depicting police as pigs. Flags are flying at half-staff for a murdered policeman. Are you kidding me????" the tweet said.
Dittrich strongly denied authoring or approving of the tweet Tuesday, and said it does not accurately depict her views on Kaepernick. She said the only other person authorized to use her account was her aide, Keith Best, a Republican Party activist.
Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, confirmed Best chose to retire following the incident.
"Keith Best is no longer an employee of the state Assembly," Beyer wrote in an email. "He elected to retire following the representative's concerns over his unauthorized tweet."
Best left employment Wednesday.
Best had previously been embroiled in a social media controversy. In 2018 he admitted to posting a tweet under the account of Rep. Tom Weatherston, R-Racine, who dubbed it "racist."