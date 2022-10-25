Republican AG candidate Eric Toney charges another person with election fraud

State attorney general candidate Eric Toney has charged another person with election fraud in Fond du Lac County, the eighth to face prosecution from the Republican district attorney who's played up his election security credentials in the race.

Toney's office charged 74-year-old Edward A. Malnar, of the city of Fond du Lac, with felony double voting for voting in both Wisconsin and Michigan during the 2020 election. Malnar faces an additional misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer.

"This case is not indicative of a 'stolen election,' but I will continue to defend our democracy and our election laws by ensuring the rule of law is upheld," Toney said in a statement.

The complaint brings to eight the number of people Toney's office has charged with voter fraud.

Two have been convicted. One person pled guilty to a misdemeanor and paid a $500 fine for illegally registering to vote using a Fond du Lac County post office box number despite not living in the county. Another person was convicted for illegally voting as a felon and was sentenced to 10 days in jail and given a $500 fine.

The other five cases remain open, according to court records.

Toney will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 election.

In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board last week, Kaul declined to comment on Toney's ongoing prosecutions but said it's important for prosecutors to have discretion in how they prosecute crimes and use resources.

Toney contends that he has to enforce the law.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Toney's office on Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission referred Malnar's alleged double voting to Toney's office in April, 17 months after the 2020 election. An investigation by Fond du Lac police found that Malnar voted in the township of Torch Lake, Michigan, via absentee ballot. He then voted in person in Fond du Lac, the complaint said.

In an interview with police, Malnar admitted to voting in Wisconsin but "stated he didn't recall if he voted in Michigan during that same election." Malnar has a residence in each state and splits his time between them, the complaint said.

The elections commission did not respond to an email asking how many referrals it's made to district attorneys since the 2020 election and how many of those resulted in criminal prosecutions.

Malnar has a court date set for Nov. 15, according to court records. The court did not issue a warrant for his arrest but merely asked he appear on a summons. He could not be reached for comment.

Apart from his election fraud prosecutions, Toney filed a lawsuit in April calling for the removal of five elections commission members, alleging they broke the law by not sending special voting deputies into nursing homes during the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission has long contended that no crimes were committed in keeping the deputies out of nursing homes at a time when nursing homes were restricting visitors to cut down on COVID-19 transmission. The directive was made unanimously by the bipartisan commission in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.