Report: Wisconsin tops states in cuts to pollution control programs over last decade

Of the total DNR budget, the Environmental Integrity Project considered 16% of it in fiscal year 2008 to be environmental programs, said Keene Kelderman, a project analyst. In fiscal year 2018, 11% of the agency's total budget was considered to be characterized as those programs.

A Wisconsin DNR spokeswoman declined comment about the results.

Project spokesman Tom Pelton stressed the state agency is "somewhat unlike many of the environmental agencies we studied" because of its other oversight functions. In Maryland and Texas, for example, there are departments that almost exclusively handle pollution control programs, he said.

Rounding out the top five states with the biggest spending cuts were Texas, which saw a 35.2% decrease; Louisiana, which logged a 34.8% reduction; North Carolina with a 33.7% drop and Delaware with a 32.8% decrease.

In all, the report found 30 states have cut spending to environmental programs between 2008 and 2018. Fiscal year 2008 figures were adjusted for inflation.

The findings aimed to compare spending at the state level to what the EPA does at the federal level with controlling pollution, a spokesman for the project said.