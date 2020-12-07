Report: Wisconsin faces big deficit, difficult budget session next year

Wisconsin’s split government could face the most challenging budget session in a decade next year as state spending is projected to exceed revenues by about $373.1 million — without taking into account Medicaid costs and new spending requests from state agencies, according to a new report.

Wisconsin faced a roughly $269 million structural deficit ahead of the 2017-19 budget and has been tasked with overcoming major shortfalls in previous budgets including in 2009 and 2011, when state reserves were more limited, but those years saw one party in control of both legislative chambers and the governor’s office.

“They needed to get consensus to do difficult things and unpopular things, but they only had to get it among members of their own party, so that’s a difference that we have this time. Even if what we have to do turns out to be not as unpleasant as some of the things we had to do then, we have to get consensus across the parties to do it,” Wisconsin Policy Forum research director Jason Stein said. “The difficulty may not be as much financial as political.”