Report: Upcoming Wisconsin budget 'the state's toughest' in a decade

The road to enacting Wisconsin's next two-year spending plan could be marred by the "most arduous budget deliberations in recent memory" as officials face a potential gap of a few hundred million dollars and ongoing challenges stemming from COVID-19, a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows.

The nonpartisan report, which predicts the state could be confronting "toughest budget challenge since 2011," finds a possible nearly $400 million shortfall for the 2021-23 budget, the highest structural deficit in recent years, that could leave the Wisconsin dipping into its reserves or finding other ways to make it up.

Complicating matters is the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the current state of divided government. While officials faced past major shortfalls in 2009 and 2011, the report notes, those were addressed in years when Republicans controlled the governor's office and both chambers of the Legislature.

The $373.1 million anticipated shortfall for the upcoming biennial budget is based off the requests submitted by state agencies this fall. But that figure grows quickly if lawmakers approve additional funds for K-12 or higher education and other programs.

