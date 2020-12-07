Report: Upcoming Wisconsin budget 'the state's toughest' in a decade

The road to enacting Wisconsin's next two-year spending plan could be marred by the "most arduous budget deliberations in recent memory" as officials face a potential gap of a few hundred million dollars and ongoing challenges stemming from COVID-19, a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows.
The nonpartisan report, which predicts the state could be confronting "toughest budget challenge since 2011," finds a possible nearly $400 million shortfall for the 2021-23 budget, the highest structural deficit in recent years, that could leave the Wisconsin dipping into its reserves or finding other ways to make it up.
Complicating matters is the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the current state of divided government. While officials faced past major shortfalls in 2009 and 2011, the report notes, those were addressed in years when Republicans controlled the governor's office and both chambers of the Legislature.
The $373.1 million anticipated shortfall for the upcoming biennial budget is based off the requests submitted by state agencies this fall. But that figure grows quickly if lawmakers approve additional funds for K-12 or higher education and other programs.
On top of that, the Department of Health Services is projecting Medicaid, referred to as "the single biggest driver of new state spending," would require $1.15 billion more in state funds over the course of the budget due to changes in federal reimbursement rates, patient use levels and a growth in enrollments, per the report.
Depending on the ultimate size of the potential budget gap, the state could rely on its reserves and the projected $2 billion balance in its general and rainy day funds, a level the report notes is "the most in decades."
The state could also slash spending or raise taxes, potentially obtain additional federal aid in the form of another COVID relief bill, or accept federal Medicaid expansion dollars, which DHS projects could save Wisconsin some $588 million over the budget (though the Republican-controlled Legislature has repeatedly rejected that effort).
Meanwhile, with federal CARES Act funding set to expire at the end of this month, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has floated using $466 million in state funding to continue COVID testing and contact tracing efforts through the first quarter of the year, plus an additional $75 million in grants to small businesses; while Assembly Republicans have proposed freeing up $100 million for coronavirus response efforts. State spending of any level on that front would reduce the general and rainy day funds balances.
Despite the grim projections, the report cautions the figures are subject to change "in this volatile time." For example, another COVID relief package from the federal government and a vaccine could improve the situation, while the outlook could be worsened further by faltering tax collections, federal inaction or "dire new spending needs."
It will be another two months until Evers will unveil his complete budget proposal. He announced last week he plans to deliver his budget address virtually on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Typically, the speech is given in the Capitol's Assembly chamber, before the state's lawmakers, agency heads and elected officials.
