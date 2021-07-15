Report: Tony Evers' brought in more than $3 million in individual contributions so far this year, $5 million total

With more than a year to go before the 2022 election, Gov. Tony Evers's campaign raised just over $5 million so far this year, with more than $3 million of that coming from individual donors.

Campaign finance reports filed Thursday evening with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission provide additional details on the Democratic governor's campaign efforts in the first half of the year, with Evers' gubernatorial campaign holding about $7.3 million as of June 30.

Of the roughly $1.9 million in committee contributions received by Evers so far this year, more than half — or just over $1 million — came from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as it looks to fend off any Republican challengers seeking to bring the state back to a GOP trifecta in 2022. Several high-profile Republicans are expected to run against Evers, but so far none have formally declared as candidates.

The governor's campaign also spent just over $1 million in the first half of this year on campaign materials and staff, consulting fees and other campaign expenses, according to the report.