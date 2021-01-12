Report: Taxes in Wisconsin as a share of income continues to decline to record low

Wisconsin residents paid less of their collective income in state and local taxes last year as that figure dropped to its lowest level in decades, according to a new report.

While the amount of state and local tax collections increased in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the increase was outpaced by income growth.

All told, state and local taxes amounted to 10.2% of personal income in the most recent fiscal year, down slightly from 10.3% in the previous fiscal year, marking the lowest point since at least 1970, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Total state and local taxes in Wisconsin climbed 2.3% from less than $31 billion in 2019 to $31.7 billion last year, while personal income increased by 3.4%.

State and local taxes as a share of income also dropped below the national average for only the second time in decades, according to the Policy Forum.

Taxes as a share of income have been on a downward trajectory since 1994, when the rate was 13.1%.

Wisconsin’s tax-to-income ratio ranked 23rd-highest in the nation in 2018, the most recent year that U.S. Census data is available. The state ranked 17th-highest in 2017.