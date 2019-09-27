High concentrations of unregulated chemicals, at least some of them likely from firefighting foam, have been detected in surface water, storm sewers and lake outlets near the site of the July 19 transformer fire at Madison Gas and Electric, according to an analysis performed in the days after the incident.
The analysis, commissioned by the American Transmission Co., which maintained the transformer, showed that only one location — water that pooled where a power pole was removed just east of the transformer — exceeded the state’s proposed standard of 20 parts per billion for the most toxic forms of the chemicals known as PFAS. That sample showed a combined concentration of 55 parts per billion for PFOA and PFOS, the two forms of the chemical that are regulated. But adding the non-regulated PFAS brings the total to 5,604 for that location.
The results show high concentrations of presumably less-toxic PFAS in water samples taken near the utility’s Blount Street substation, in the storm water system and in outlets that spill storm water into Lake Monona.
PFAS are ingredients in an array of products, including the firefighting foam used to combat the MGE blaze, cosmetics, non-stick surfaces and detergents. The chemicals are considered likely carcinogens and may cause other health problems.
Last month, Madison announced the closure of an east-side well because of PFAS contamination.
The most prevalent of 15 PFAS tested for in the samples was a variant called 6:2 fluorotelomer sulfonic acid, considered to be one of the less toxic PFAS chemicals. But Maria Powell, director of the advocacy group Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, said it's also one of the less studied.
"The science is still catching up," she said. "The two that are the notoriously bad ones are PFOA and PFOS. But that doesn't mean the other ones aren't bad. It just means they haven't been studied as much."
Steven Martin, a state Department of Natural Resources official supervising clean-up efforts, said officials didn't believe the chemical poses a health concern, but added, "At this point in time, we just don't know for sure."
"I believe she's correct that there hasn't been a lot of study on many of these compounds," he said, "and that's one of the contributing factors in not having good standards on these things."
The state is working with proposed groundwater regulatory standards of 20 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS. The 6:2 fluorotelomer sulfonic acid, which is not subject to the standard, exceeded the 20-parts-per-billion threshold in 15 of 17 locations near the site of the near east-side transformer explosion, which sent shockwaves through the downtown area and cut power for thousands of residents and businesses.
The report was posted on the DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System (BRRTS) on Sept. 9. The testing was completed between July 19 and July 25.
A Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman said Thursday that health officials had not reviewed the report and had no comment.
Testing showed that PFOA and PFOS concentrations exceeded the proposed state standard only where the power pole was removed near the site of the fire. Those standards only apply to groundwater, and it's unclear if there was groundwater in the hole.
The report calls the sample "representative of of shallow groundwater conditions on site within a week of the incident."
"It could be groundwater, it could be surface water that flowed in around the pole," said Martin. "It could be a combination of both. We're not sure what it is yet."
He said that the high concentration at that spot was an outlier.
"That's pretty much an anomaly right at the source," he said. "As we get further away the numbers go way down."
Amy Barrilleaux, a spokeswoman for the Madison Water Utility, said that most of the PFAS concentrations in the report are not considered high.
"For comparison, groundwater testing at Truax Airfield shows concentrations of 40,000 parts-per-trillion," she said in an email.
Powell called the PFAS concentrations “serious environmental and human health hazards.”
“People fish from the shoreline, piers and boats right where contaminated storm water from MGE continues to empty into the lake,” she said. “PFAS can build in fish to levels much higher than in the water itself. Anglers should be warned to not fish in this area until further testing is done."
Martin said that there's evidence that some PFAS detected in outflows to the lake may not have come from the MG&E site. The chemical make-up of the water near the site, he said, doesn't match that of the water spilling into the lake.
He said that "suggests to us, at least at this preliminary point in time, that there might be other sources of PFAS entering the sewer system."
The state is on track to adopt a Department of Health Services recommendation of setting the standards of 20-parts-per-trillion for PFOA and PFOS in coming years. The federal standard is 70 parts per trillion.
But newer alternatives to those compounds that makers say are less toxic are a concern.
A sample of surface water near the transformer yielded a PFAS concentration of 890 parts per trillion. A stormceptor that drains into the storm sewer system showed a concentration of 568 parts per trillion. And an outlet into Lake Monona under Blount Street, about a third of a mile from the transformer, showed a concentration of 79 parts per trillion.
Martin said further investigation is needed to interpret the findings and to figure out the long-term effects of the contamination.
"Up to now we’ve been focused on spill response activities, getting things under control, recovering what we can immediately," he said. "The next step, now that that effort is completed, is to start doing more intense investigations to see what the nature and extent of the remaining problem might be."