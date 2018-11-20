Wisconsin voters have approved a record amount of school referendums in 2018, in part due to a high percentage of ballot questions passed in the November elections.
A new review by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows voters this year signed off on more than $2 billion in debt and revenue increases for local schools.
Residents across the state were asked to approve 157 referendums in 2018, the highest number seen since 2001. The approval rate was 90 percent, the highest on record.
Voters during the November elections alone approved more than $1.37 billion on 77 ballot questions in 57 school districts, which represents a 94 percent passage rate.
The Forum notes 42 of those questions are to issue debt worth $1.2 billion; 21 are for non-recurring increases to revenue limits totaling $141 million; and 14 are for permanent revenue limit increases totaling $26 million.
Wisconsin Policy Forum notes voters tend to approve referendums in higher numbers during times of economic recovery and at lower rates during downturns.
The referendum results come as respondents in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll by a 55 percent to 40 percent margin said they favor increasing public school spending over cutting taxes.
The approval of referendums was also accompanied by the victory of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, the state schools superintendent, after a campaign focused heavily on public education.
That campaign saw Evers tout a proposal to increase state spending on education by $1.4 billion over the upcoming biennium.
One of the largest referendums to succeed this year was in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district, where voters signed off on $144 million for new buildings and renovations.