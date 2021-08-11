Report: Ron Johnson pushed for tax break benefiting megadonors

Even though the Trump administration championed the pass-through provision as tax relief for small businesses, confidential tax records obtained by ProPublica showed that it greatly benefited two families, both worth billions, who are among Johnson's biggest donors.

Dick and Liz Uihlein of packaging giant Uline, along with Diane Hendricks, founder of roofing company ABC Supply, together benefited from $215 million in tax deductions in 2018 thanks to the changes Johnson pushed for, the ProPublica report said. Those deductions resulted in more than $79 million in tax savings for the two families in 2018 alone, the report said.

The Uihleins and Hendricks contributed more than $20 million to groups supporting Johnson's 2016 reelection campaign. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term in 2022.

Messages left with Uline and ABC Supply seeking comment from the Uihleins and Hendricks were not immediately returned Wednesday. Neither commented to ProPublica for its story.

Johnson said his support for pass-through companies, which he said represents more than 90% of businesses, was motivated by his desire to make them competitive with other C-corporations.

Democrats looking to unseat Johnson seized on the report.