Report recommends waiving fees for Dane County's poor

Residents who struggle to afford fines and fees associated with some Dane County services could more easily apply to get the fees waived or avoid getting their debts sent to collections under recommendations in a report finalized Wednesday.
After nearly a year of work, a County Board subcommittee unanimously approved the report that includes 11 changes aimed at reducing or eliminating the burdens low-income residents and people of color face when getting saddled with fees.
"If an individual has pulled themselves out of poverty or is working their way out of poverty, the last thing Dane County government should be doing is pushing them back down," said Sup. Carousel Bayrd, the chair of the subcommittee.
As people move through the court system, serve time in jail, get counseling and use other county services, they're charged with dozens of different fines and fees, including for making copies, filing documents, name changes, paternity tests, crime lab work, family mediation, jail diversion, doctor's calls in jail and more.
The county created the subcommittee in September to take a comprehensive look at all of the fines and fees in the county's Department of Human Services, and criminal and civil justice systems to determine which ones could be eliminated or decreased.
Bayrd noted that the group's focus was on helping low-income people, not eliminating every single fee assessed. Some fines and fees will stick around, she said.
The subcommittee's work already led the County Board to eliminate all fines and fees related to the juvenile justice system and wipe out families' existing debt. The board also eliminated fees for individuals who participate in deferred prosecution and first-offender programs.
Now that the report has been finalized, it will be presented to county committees. Then County Board members will need to draft policies and budget amendments to put the recommendations in place, Bayrd said.
“This report is important because it shows … how county government contributes to individuals being in poverty and staying in poverty," Bayrd said. "And it gives recommendations of what we can do to address that.”
One of the major recommendations is for county staff to develop a uniform fee-waiver application to be used across all county departments. Another is for staff to create a countywide policy for waiving fines and setting up payment plans.
When determining eligibility, the county would likely consider a person's income, financial history, family size and financial commitments, as well as the amount of the fee, Bayrd said.
Most of the fees assessed in the court system are mandated by state law, but can be waived through an already-existing fee-waiver petition. The new countywide waiver would be based on that petition form.
Residents can already apply to get some fees waived, but application forms and policies vary across departments and aren't always available, making them challenging for people to navigate.
Bayrd said many county department heads wanted to reduce or waive fees for some, but the lack of a consistent process made it "intimidating and inaccessible" for people.
"There was no uniformity in the system," Bayrd said, "and that leaves people behind."
Another major recommendation would establish a minimum threshold for sending people's debts to collections.
Bayrd said it's "not worth the time or effort" to pursue small claims, especially when that will drive people "deeper into debt."
Other recommendations include:
- Educating residents on the new fee-waiver process.
- Requiring racial equity and impact reviews before creating a new fee or increasing an existing one.
- Collecting data on the race and gender of those being assessed fees, requesting waivers and getting their fees sent to collections.
- Developing a process for contacting people before their debt is sent to collections.
- Determining whether debt is stacking up for people across different county departments, and making efforts to reduce or eliminate those debts.
- Requiring departments to provide an annual report on fines and fees.
The subcommittee hopes the county will consider creating another subcommittee to take an even deeper dive into fines and fees, including those assessed at the municipal level.