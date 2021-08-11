Report recommends waiving fees for Dane County's poor

Residents who struggle to afford fines and fees associated with some Dane County services could more easily apply to get the fees waived or avoid getting their debts sent to collections under recommendations in a report finalized Wednesday.

After nearly a year of work, a County Board subcommittee unanimously approved the report that includes 11 changes aimed at reducing or eliminating the burdens low-income residents and people of color face when getting saddled with fees.

"If an individual has pulled themselves out of poverty or is working their way out of poverty, the last thing Dane County government should be doing is pushing them back down," said Sup. Carousel Bayrd, the chair of the subcommittee.

As people move through the court system, serve time in jail, get counseling and use other county services, they're charged with dozens of different fines and fees, including for making copies, filing documents, name changes, paternity tests, crime lab work, family mediation, jail diversion, doctor's calls in jail and more.

The county created the subcommittee in September to take a comprehensive look at all of the fines and fees in the county's Department of Human Services, and criminal and civil justice systems to determine which ones could be eliminated or decreased.