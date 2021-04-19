Report: Property taxes would see slight increase under Tony Evers' proposed budget

Property taxes on the median-valued home in Wisconsin would increase by about $85 over a two-year span under Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
However, LFB also reports that while the total net tax bill on a median-valued home is expected to increase in both years of the budget, the increase in taxes is slightly lower than what it would have been under current law over the two-year span.
Evers unveiled his 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this year, but Republicans, who control the Legislature, have said they plan to scrap the governor's $91 billion proposal and draft their own document. That process is expected to begin next month. The Democratic governor also holds a powerful partial veto authority, which he used to make dozens of changes in the current state budget.
The bureau estimates the tax bills on a median-value home — valued at $197,200 according to 2020 preliminary estimates — would be $3,337, a .7% increase, in 2022 and $3,400, a 1.9% increase, in 2023 under the governor's budget.
Under those estimates, the owner of a median-valued home would pay $22 more in 2022 and $63 more in 2023 on their tax bill. All told, the end result would be an estimated $12 reduction to the homeowner's tax bill over the biennium when compared with current law.
"While the total net tax bill on a median-valued home is expected to increase in each year, the net tax bill as a percentage of the value of the home will decrease," bureau director Bob Lang wrote in the memo, which was released Monday.
The bureau reports that Evers' proposed changes to school district levies would result in the largest impact on property taxes — representing a $33 reduction for a median-valued home over the biennium.
Figures provided by LFB are estimates for the entire state and tax impacts on individual municipalities would vary considerably.
Last week, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Republicans are still interested in maintaining current tax levels and potentially even cutting taxes, specifically through reductions in income tax or eliminating personal property taxes for small businesses.
Republicans also last week sent nearly a dozen bills to Evers outlining how to distribute more than $3 billion in stimulus funding, one of which would cut property taxes by $1 billion, equating to a 10% cut for each property owner.
Evers is likely to veto those bills. If he does, LeMahieu said it's unlikely Republicans would seek that level of tax change in the state budget.