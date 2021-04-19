Report: Property taxes would see slight increase under Tony Evers' proposed budget

Property taxes on the median-valued home in Wisconsin would increase by about $85 over a two-year span under Gov. Tony Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

However, LFB also reports that while the total net tax bill on a median-valued home is expected to increase in both years of the budget, the increase in taxes is slightly lower than what it would have been under current law over the two-year span.

Evers unveiled his 2021-23 biennial budget earlier this year, but Republicans, who control the Legislature, have said they plan to scrap the governor's $91 billion proposal and draft their own document. That process is expected to begin next month. The Democratic governor also holds a powerful partial veto authority, which he used to make dozens of changes in the current state budget.

The bureau estimates the tax bills on a median-value home — valued at $197,200 according to 2020 preliminary estimates — would be $3,337, a .7% increase, in 2022 and $3,400, a 1.9% increase, in 2023 under the governor's budget.