Report: 'Once-in-a-generation' tax revenues provides opportunities for both parties

The Forum doesn’t advocate for any specific use for those funds, but does note that lawmakers may want to use a portion of those dollars to address concerns that the GOP-written budget falls short of what the state needs to spend on K-12 education to receive an estimated $2.3 billion in federal stimulus funds.

Budget committee co-chair Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said Thursday the committee will address the matter in the budget process to ensure the federal requirements are met to secure those funds, but did not provide specifics.

“We have a variety of options,” Born said.

Other measures that could receive bipartisan support include; infrastructure items like broadband or the replacement of lead water pipes; spending to address ongoing workforce shortage challenges in the state; a rewrite of the state’s school funding formula; putting money into the state’s unemployment fund, which saw its balance drop by about $1 billion due to an increased jobless rate caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.