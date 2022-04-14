Report: More funds needed in rainy day fund to withstand future recession

While Wisconsin's rainy day fund has reached the highest level in state history, the account, which is reserved to be used in times of financial hardship, could stand to be nearly double in size in order to properly withstand a future recession, according to a new report.

The report, titled "Flush with Cash: Wisconsin's Growing Financial Reserves" and released by the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm Forward Analytics on Thursday, indicates that the state's rainy day fund, which currently sits at about 8.4% of state spending, should be increased to around 15-16% to better handle a future economic downturn.

With the state expecting to have a general fund balance of more than $3.8 billion at end of fiscal year 2023, due in large part to larger-than-expected tax collections, Forward Analytics director Dale Knapp, the report's author, said a portion of that revenue would be best used in the budget stabilization fund — more commonly known as the state's rainy day fund.

"Maybe that should be kind of the first claim on what’s in the general fund balance," Knapp said. "Even if we do that, there’s enough there to fund some other priorities that the governor or legislators might have and it sets us up in a position where we’re actually prepared for the next downturn and we don’t have to make significant cuts to spending or raise taxes significantly like we did in the last recession."

Wisconsin closed out the 2021 fiscal year with a roughly $2.6 billion general fund balance and transferred a little over $967 million to the rainy day fund, bringing the total to about $1.73 billion — the largest amount in state history and more than five times the fund's balance at the end of fiscal year 2018.

A change to state law two decades ago required lawmakers to deposit half of excess tax revenues into the rainy day fund until the fund reached 5% of spending. Currently, Wisconsin has surpassed that goal and the $1.7 billion in the fund represents 8.4% of state spending.

When Wisconsin's latest projected surplus was announced back in January, state officials said none of the surplus dollars would be deposited into the emergency account since the rainy day fund had surpassed 5% of the estimated general fund expenditures.

"However, most budget experts argue that a 5% target is too low," according to the report. "The Government Finance Officers Association recommends holding at least 16% of spending in reserve."

Lawmakers have viewed the surplus as an opportunity to bring forward a variety of proposals. Republican legislative leaders have pledged to take up tax cuts in the next biennial budget process, while Democratic Gov. Tony Evers previously called for additional spending on schools, caregivers and $150 checks for every resident in the state.

Knapp said putting money away for a future recession can be a difficult sell to lawmakers.

"There’s no credit given until the recession hits and then people may look back and say, ‘I’m glad we did that,’ but if you’re not doing tax cuts with it or spending on education or whatever it is, you’re not getting credit for it," Knapp said. "So for politicians, it’s a difficult choice to make but it seems to me to be the better choice to make long-term because we know we’re going to have another recession. We just don’t know when."

With the legislative session now concluded and Republicans rejecting Evers' proposal for the general fund surplus, the use of those funds will likely not come up until next spring, when the 2023-25 biennial budget process begins.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.