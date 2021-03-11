Report: Medicaid expansion could mean $1.6 billion more for state over next 2 years

Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next biennium by expanding Medicaid, raising the stakes significantly on Republicans who remain steadfastly opposed to the move.

The federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers’ call for Medicaid expansion in the upcoming budget, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The report says incentive funding included in the federal coronavirus relief plan, which President Joe Biden plans to sign Friday, would provide Wisconsin with an estimated $510 million in equivalent savings from the state’s general fund in 2021-22 and $515 million in 2022-23, but only if the state expands BadgerCare, as Evers has proposed in his $91 billion 2021-23 budget.

The bureau notes that the federal money would be temporary, as the savings only applies for two years. But it would be in addition to an estimated $635 million the state would save over two years due to a higher federal reimbursement through Medicaid expansion.