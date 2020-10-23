Report: Madison budget avoids harsh balancing measures, for now

It also proposes a 3.3% increase in salaries and benefits over the 2020 adopted budget, which is due in large part to the previously negotiated raises in the police and fire union contracts. Rhodes-Conway is hoping to renegotiate these contracts to realize some savings.

Her proposal also includes $350,000 for the creation of a crisis response team, $250,000 for a violence prevention unit and two new positions within the Public Health department, $233,000 for youth restorative justice efforts, $142,000 for early intervention and prevention programming and $450,000 for the the independent police monitor and civilian oversight board.

The Madison Fire Department would see a general fund increase of $3.9 million, or 6.9%, with a majority of that coming from the expected increase in salaries and benefits.

“Taken together, the $5.7 million increase going towards the fire and police departments represents over two-thirds of new general fund spending in 2021,” the report said. “Yet the two agencies make up only 41.4% of the total budget – a sign of the financial pressure they are bringing to bear on the city.”

Up next in the city’s budget process, the Finance Committee will be voting on the mayor’s operating budget proposal and any changes to it at its Oct. 26 meeting.

