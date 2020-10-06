Report: Increase in state auditors helped boost corporate tax collections 20%

In the 2017-19 budget, Walker and the Legislature reduced DOR’s staffing, but also added 38 billing and collections agents at a cost of $1.8 million in 2018 and $2.5 million the following year.

While the added auditing staff fell short of the original goals in the first few years that followed, revenue has increased every year since 2015.

Last year, GOP lawmakers rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to include in the budget the addition of 36 more audit and collection positions at DOR to increase enforcement of the new rules and keep up with the agency’s overall workload.

Stein said it’s difficult to say if simply adding more auditors will net additional tax revenue down the road, as the auditing process — which can include appeals, processing and payment — can be lengthy.

“We don’t take positions on these issues, but as policy makers at the state level think about what is the right level of enforcement of the tax laws of the state, the experience with this is something they can consider,” he said.

A budget request for the 2021-23 cycle filed last month by DOR does not appear to include any financial requests for additional auditing staff, but the budgeting process is lengthy and such a request could still be added before the final budget is drafted.